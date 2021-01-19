: EBay looks to sell Korea business next

EBay Inc. EBAY said late Tuesday it is looking into selling off its business in South Korea in another move to pare down its holdings. In a statement, the company said it “has initiated a process to explore, review, and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives for its Korea business.” The company said it does not plan to make further announcements about the review until the board has approved a course of action needing disclosure. South Korea sales account for 11.3% of eBay’s revenue, according to FactSet data. In July, eBay sold its classifieds business to Adevinta for $9.2 billion, and completed its $4.1 billion sale of StubHub in February. Shares of eBay declined 0.2% after hours, following a 2.8% rise to close the regular session at $56.98.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story