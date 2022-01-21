Economic Outlook: Policing fines can be equitable. Here’s a look at what municipalities can do to stop the poverty trap

A new report attempts to bring some equity and accountability to how municipalities use fines and fees, like traffic tickets, to punish bad behavior, not balance the budget.
