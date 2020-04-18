Economic Preview: All signs point to deepening recession even as U.S. eyes how to reopen for business

The hits to the U.S. economy keep coming. This week’s upcoming reports on layoffs, housing, consumer confidence and the health of businesses are all going to be ugly. Again.
