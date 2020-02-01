Economic Preview: Coronavirus spreads damage to Wall Street. Could the U.S. economy be next?

The coronavirus epidemic seemed like a distant threat to the U.S. economy a week ago, but that was before the carnage on Wall Street. Fear itself is also contagious.
