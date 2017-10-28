Economic Preview: Here comes a big increase in U.S. jobs in October — but there’s a big caveat, too

Mother nature threw the U.S. labor market for a loss in September, but hiring likely roared back in October. Wall Street expects big employment gains in October, with the economy adding as many as 300,000-plus new jobs.
