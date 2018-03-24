Economic Preview: Is the pressure off? Inflation likely to die down in February, but don’t get used to it

A fistful of trade fights under President Trump is worrying the heck out of Wall Street, but investors are still anxious about the threat of inflation. If it keeps rising, so will U.S. interest rates.
