Three cheers for the strongest U.S. jobs market in decades: It’s the best hope for the U.S. to ride out one trade war with China and another conflict potentially looming with Mexico.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Preview: Mighty U.S. jobs market buoys economy amid China trade war, Mexico tariff threat - June 2, 2019
- Sweeping study of more than 100,000 people finds that ice cream, pizza and bacon increases the risk of heart disease - June 2, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: President Trump announces departure of White House Special Counsel Emmet Flood - June 1, 2019