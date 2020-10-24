Economic Preview: Record 30% surge in GDP is coming, but it may be too late to help President Trump

Perhaps no one in the country is as eager to the see the latest scorecard for the U.S. economy, known as GDP, than President Donald Trump. It’s likely to show a record increase in the third quarter just days before the 2020 election.
