After a rollercoaster ride in the spring and summer, the economy appears to be entering a flatter stretch ahead of the pivotal 2020 presidential election. The U.S. is still growing, but the path ahead is littered with more obstacles.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: What NOT to do with your retirement savings in a crisis - September 19, 2020
- Market Extra: Yes, the U.S. economy really does need more fiscal stimulus – and the stock market knows it - September 19, 2020
- Economic Preview: The easy part of the U.S. economic recovery is over. Now comes the hard part - September 19, 2020