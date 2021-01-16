Economic Preview: The economy is ailing again and layoffs are rising, but vaccines offer hope for cure

It’s not just the lives of Americans that rest on quick rollout of coronavirus vaccines, it’s the livelihoods of millions of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Can they every go back?
