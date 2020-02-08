The huge service side of the economy might shield the U.S. from most of the harm caused by the spreading coronavirus, but it’s increasingly clear it won’t escape unscathed.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Preview: The economy is still chugging along — but the coronavirus lurks by the side of the road - February 8, 2020
- NewsWatch: Here’s the case for buying Ford, GM or Fiat Chrysler instead of Tesla - February 8, 2020
- Ex-Pimco CEO gets shorter sentence in college admission scandal because of his philanthropic donations - February 8, 2020