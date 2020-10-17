Economic Preview: The U.S. economy is getting better. No, it’s getting worse. Which is it?

Is the economy getting better? Is it getting worse? It’s hard to tell, but here’s the better- and worse-case scenarios.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Best New Ideas in Money: Mean Mr. Market: To fix the world and the economy, normal may not be good enough - October 17, 2020
- Doctors and scientists take aim at herd immunity, calling it ‘nonsense’ and a ‘nebulous’ idea - October 17, 2020
- NewsWatch: Stock-market bulls are counting on the consumer staying strong — should they? - October 17, 2020