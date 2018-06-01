Economic Preview: Trump-inspired talk of trade war puts sleepy trade deficit report back in crosshairs

For years the U.S. trade deficit was largely ignored by the broader public, but President Trump is putting the report back in the spotlight with his threats of tariffs on foreign goods. He’s bound to be disappointed by what it shows.
