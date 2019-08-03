Washington used to be a quiet place in August and Wall Street took a siesta, but Donald Trump has changed all that. China is in the cross-hairs again, the Federal Reserve is under the gun — and investors are in a panic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Stock indexes are falling from record highs — and that spells danger - August 3, 2019
- Trump administration reducing the size of loans people can get through FHA cash-out refinancing - August 3, 2019
- Economic Preview: Trump puts China in the cross hairs, riles up Wall Street and backs the Fed into a corner - August 3, 2019