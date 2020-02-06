Economic Preview: U.S. likely added 164,000 jobs in January — but hiring in 2019 might not look as rosy

The economy likely added a nice dollop of new jobs in January, but probably nothing like the nearly 300,000 gain suggested by a private forecast that often gets Wall Street’s attention. And hiring in 2019 might not look as hot after the government fine-tunes its estimates.
