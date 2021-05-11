Economic Report: A record number of small businesses can’t find enough workers to hire, NFIB finds

A record number of small businesses said they could not fill open jobs in April, adding to a growing national controversy over whether extra unemployment benefits are keeping scores of people from re-entering the labor force.
