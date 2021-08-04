U.S. private-sector employment increased by 330,000 in July, according to the ADP National Employment report issued Wednesday. The increase was below the 653,000 jobs forecast by economists according to a Wall Street Journal poll.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Tupperware shares soar 7% after earnings blow past expectations - August 4, 2021
- Deep Dive: The 20 technology-company winners this earnings season include Enphase, AMD and Tesla - August 4, 2021
- Economic Report: ADP says U.S. private sector added 330,000 jobs in July, well below expectations - August 4, 2021