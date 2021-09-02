Economic Report: Another big U.S. jobs report could trigger Wall Street tremors – but beware the dreaded ‘August effect’

The U.S. jobs report for August could be the most important in years, the thinking goes on Wall Street. Another big gain could push the Federal Reserve to unwind its easy-money strategy and even cause an earthquake in stock and bond markets.
