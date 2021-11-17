Economic Report: Are Americans buying more stuff? Or just paying higher prices?

Are Americans buying more stuff because of an improved economy? Or are they paying higher prices because of soaring inflation? Getting at the truth is not easy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Apple makes a concession to ‘right to repair’ movement, will let you repair your own iPhone - November 17, 2021
- : ‘Facebook is the new tobacco’ — this star fund manager wants to change how he values companies - November 17, 2021
- Virtual event today: How the 2022 cost-of-living adjustment will impact retirees - November 17, 2021