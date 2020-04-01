Millions of workers laid off or furloughed because of the coronavirus might actually earn more for the next few months than they would have if they had still been working, potentially cushioning the crushing blow to the economy from the pandemic.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Big increase in jobless benefits to give millions of laid-off workers higher pay temporarily - April 1, 2020
- Should all Americans be wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus? Trump, Fauci are closer to saying yes - April 1, 2020
- The Tell: Co-founder of George Soros’s legendary Quantum Fund warns of the ‘worst bear market of my lifetime’ - April 1, 2020