After a two-month freefall, American consumer sentiment improved slightly in early May as some states began to reopen their economies and the spread of the coronavirus slowed, a closely followed survey showed.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Bottoming out? Consumer sentiment improves in May as households buoyed by massive federal aid - May 15, 2020
- Trump Today: Trump presses for coronavirus vaccine by end of year - May 15, 2020
- S&P downgrades Bloomin’ Brands further into junk as pandemic hurts sales and credit metrics - May 15, 2020