Home-builder sentiment fell for the second month in a row, the National Association of Home Builders said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Disney stock sentiment has been weak, but here’s why one new bull sees upside - September 18, 2023
- Economic Report: Builder confidence index falls to five-month low amid high mortgage rates - September 18, 2023
- Next Avenue: I didn’t count on living this long: My money is running out and I’m ashamed of being a burden to my kids - September 18, 2023