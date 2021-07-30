A measure of business conditions in the Chicago region showed the area’s economy surged again in July, as consumers boosted spending and businesses were trying to pump out goods and services as fast as they can.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Chicago PMI shows region’s supercharged economy still growing rapidly - July 30, 2021
- : Biden wants local, state governments to pay newly vaccinated people $100 each - July 30, 2021
- Europe Markets: Europe stocks slip, but set for July gain as data shows liftoff for economy - July 30, 2021