Economic Report: Coming up: Third-quarter GDP

Check back for updates after the data is released.The economy likely decelerated sharply to a 2.8% annual rate in the July-September quarter, after expanding at a 6.7% rate in the prior three months, according to economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. Economists think that rising COVID cases and woes in the auto industry from the shortage of microchips were key drivers of slower growth. The Commerce Department will release the report at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

