A survey of consumer confidence fell in April to a nine-month low of 101.3, reflecting nagging worries about a possible recession and a softening labor market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Consumer confidence falls to 9-month low on recession worries and softer jobs market - April 25, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold edges lower as the U.S. dollar strengthens - April 25, 2023
- Key Words: Bank of England chief economist says Brits need to accept they’re worse off - April 25, 2023