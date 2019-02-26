Economic Report: Consumer confidence rebounds after Wall Street rally, end of shutdown

Consumer confidence surged in February and rose for the first time in four months, a sign that Americans have regained optimism after the recovery in the U.S. stock market, the end of the government shutdown and diminished worries about recession. The consumer confidence index climbed to 131.4.
