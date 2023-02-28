A survey of consumer confidence fell to a three-month low, signaling worries about the economy as high inflation and rising interest rates depress growth.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : 6-month T-bill rate heads for highest level in 16 years - February 28, 2023
- : Hedge-fund giant Man says expect more demand for liquid alternatives this year as stock surges on results - February 28, 2023
- : Goldman tweaks return-on-equity target higher and eyes sale of some consumer-banking units - February 28, 2023