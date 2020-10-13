Economic Report: Consumer prices rise more slowly in September, inflation stays low

The cost of U.S. goods and services rose in September at the slowest pace in four months, reflecting smaller increases in gasoline prices and cheaper groceries. The consumer price index rose 0.2% last month.
