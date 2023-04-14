A survey of consumer sentiment rose slightly in April and rebounded from a four-month low, but Americans showed more anxiety about high inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- TaxWatch: What is the tax extension deadline? When is Tax Day? Take the MarketWatch Tax Quiz to see if you are prepared - April 14, 2023
- Economic Report: Consumer sentiment creeps higher, but Americans are more worried about inflation - April 14, 2023
- Retirement Hacks: You may be missing out on benefits you’re entitled to. How to find out. - April 14, 2023