Pessimism about financial security, especially among lower-income Americans, grew in early February and fewer expect the economy to show much improvement by the summer, a new survey showed. The consumer sentiment index fell 3.5 points to 76.2 in early February and touched a six-month low.
- Economic Report: Consumer sentiment sags to six-month low in February as lower-income Americans grow more pessimistic - February 12, 2021
- The Escape Home: Homebuyers are leaving the bright lights for the Big Sky - February 12, 2021
- Where Should I Retire?: I’m looking for a cannabis-friendly red-leaning state with no state income taxes — where should I retire on $60,000 a year? - February 12, 2021