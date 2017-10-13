Economic Report: Consumer sentiment surges to 13-year high in October

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index climbed to a 13-year high of 101.1 in October from 95.1 in September, topping the MarketWatch-compiled consensus of 95.
