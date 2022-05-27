Economic Report: Consumer spending climbs sharply again — and not just because of inflation

Americans boosted spending by 0.9% in April as they went out to eat, rented hotel rooms and bought more new cars, suggesting the economy was still expanding at a steady clip.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
