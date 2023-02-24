Consumer spending rose 1.8% in January to mark the biggest increase in almost two years, but the surge was powered by unusually strong auto sales and is unlikely to last.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : All 30 Dow stocks are falling, led by Boeing, Salesforce and Disney - February 24, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Block wins praise for ‘adulting’ as its stock shoots higher - February 24, 2023
- U.S. puts new sanctions on Russia at anniversary of Ukraine invasion - February 24, 2023