U.S. consumer prices leaped 0.6% in August — the biggest increase in 14 months — largely because of higher oil prices. Yet Inflation more broadly was mild.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘Complicated’ inflation report produces wavering U.S. stocks, keeps higher-for-longer theme in rates intact - September 13, 2023
- Higher-for-longer interest-rate theme intact after ‘complicated’ inflation data - September 13, 2023
- : Student loan payment resumption will be a ‘major financial shock’ for renters, Moody’s says - September 13, 2023