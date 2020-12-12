Economic Report: Democratic euphoria after Biden win drives consumer sentiment close to pandemic high

Americans are worried about the record rise in coronavirus cases, but Democratic euphoria over Joe Biden’s presidential election drove consumer sentiment in early December close to a pandemic high. The consumer sentiment index rose to 81.4 from 76.9.
