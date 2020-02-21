Economic Report: Economy softens on coronavirus worries and 2020 election qualms, IHS Markit finds

Business in the U.S. contracted in February for the first time in four years owing to disruptions caused by the coronavirus and growing angst over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, a survey of the economy has found.
