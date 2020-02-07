Economic Report: Encouraging banks to tap Fed discount window could prevent another repo market freeze, says Quarles

The U.S. central bank could encourage banks to tap a key source of funding offered by the Federal Reserve as a solution to the dislocations in money markets that took place in September, said Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles on Thursday.
