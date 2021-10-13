Meeting minutes of the Fed’s Sept. 21-22 meeting show officials discussed that a slowdown of asset purchases could start in mid-November or mid-December
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- SeatGeek is going public by merging with SPAC RedBall Acquistion in deal with enterprise value of about $1.35 billion - October 13, 2021
- Economic Report: Fed tapering could begin in mid-November or mid-December: meeting minutes show - October 13, 2021
- Align Technology stock sinks to pace the S&P 500’s decliners after Stifel analyst warns of ‘soft’ quarterly results - October 13, 2021