Most business contacts were pessimistic about the prospect of a speedy recovery, according to the latest Beige Book survey released by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany continues to back Trump’s assault on mail-in voting — even though she’s been voting that way for a decade - May 27, 2020
- The Fed: U.S. economy is near bottom, poised for rebound, Fed’s Williams says - May 27, 2020
- Economic Report: Fed’s Beige Book says businesses are pessimistic about pace of a recovery - May 27, 2020