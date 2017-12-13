Economic Report: Higher gas prices boost inflation, squeeze paychecks in November, CPI finds

Inflation has picked up lately after a summer lull, all but assuring the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates Wednesday in a widely expected move. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in November, the third big gain in four months.
