Household net worth fell in the fourth quarter for the first time in more than three years after the brief stock-market nosedive to close the year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- NewsWatch: Here’s why the ECB’s surprise policy move is sending shivers through global stock markets - March 7, 2019
- Economic Report: Household net worth fell for the first time in three years after rocky Wall Street end to 2018 - March 7, 2019
- Futures Movers: Oil prices climb with OPEC output at its lowest in nearly 4 years - March 7, 2019