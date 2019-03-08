Home builders broke ground on more properties and applied for more permits, welcome news for the housing market and the economy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Capitol Report: Former Sessions spokeswoman says she’ll be analyst, not editor, for CNN after backlash - March 8, 2019
- Bond Report: 10-year U.S. government bond yield hits three-month low as global economic fears take over - March 8, 2019
- Economic Report: Housing starts rebound in January as builders bet big on houses rather than apartments - March 8, 2019