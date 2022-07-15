Economic Report: Import prices aren’t adding much to inflation anymore thanks to a strong dollar

The cost of imported goods rose just 0.2% in June — the smallest increase in six months — in a sign the U.S. is no longer importing as much inflation as it had been in the past year and a half.
