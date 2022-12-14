The cost of imported goods fell 0.6% in November and retreated for the fifth month in a row, helping to ease intense inflationary pressures in the U.S.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Fed: Fed seen slowing down to quarter-point hike in February after soft consumer price inflation reading - December 14, 2022
- KKR proposes alternative to 60/40 portfolio with a focus on private credit - December 14, 2022
- Economic Report: Import prices fall for fifth month in a row to help ease U.S. inflation - December 14, 2022