Economic Report: Is the U.S. in recession now? Not yet — and here’s why

The official scorecard for the U.S. economy contracted in the spring for the second quarter in a row, matching an old rule of thumb for when an economy is in recession. Is the U.S. really suffering its second downturn in three years? If not, why not? And what comes next for the economy?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Tax Guy: Should I try to sell my house in this market, or keep it and rent it out? - July 30, 2022
- Retirement Hacks: It’s a struggle to buy a home right now and to save for retirement — here’s how you can do both - July 30, 2022
- Outside the Box: Congress’s $76 billion plan to help U.S. chip makers is bad tax policy — and could turn into subsidies forever - July 30, 2022