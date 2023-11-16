he number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week jumped to a three-month high of 231,000, suggesting some softening around the edges of a strong U.S. labor market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Nvidia’s stock reverses lower, putting it in danger of snapping a record-tying win streak - November 16, 2023
- Economic Report: Philadelphia Fed manufacturing continues long trend in contractionary territory - November 16, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Cisco’s stock is in Wall Street’s penalty box as ‘strategic shortcomings’ come into view - November 16, 2023