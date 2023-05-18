The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in mid-May sank to 242,000, as Massachusetts worked to counter a recent spike in fraudulent claims.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Human Cost: ‘There’s no such thing as travel etiquette’: Flight attendants brace a summer of overbooked planes and unruly airline passengers - May 18, 2023
- Economic Report: Jobless claims fall sharply to 242,000 as Massachusetts battles to reduce fraud - May 18, 2023
- The Ratings Game: ‘Cleaner’ Target enjoying margin recovery, analysts say - May 18, 2023