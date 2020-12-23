Economic Report: Jobless claims fall to 3-week low of 803,000, but still show more coronavirus layoffs

New applications for unemployment benefits fell to a three-week low of 803,000 right before Christmas, but the relatively high level still reflected a fresh wave of layoffs tied to the record outbreak in coronavirus cases.
