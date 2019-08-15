The number of people who applied for jobless benefits in early August climbed to a six-week high of 220,000, though the level of U.S. layoffs remains near a post 2008 recession low. Most of the increase appeared to occur in California.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: Canopy Growth slides 11% to drag broader cannabis sector lower - August 15, 2019
- Burford Capital says CFO that’s married to CEO to be demoted to strategy officer - August 15, 2019
- Economic Report: Jobless claims hit 6-week high of 220,000 - August 15, 2019