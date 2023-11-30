Initial jobless claims rose 7,000 to 218,000 in the week ended Nov. 25, the Labor Department said Thursday. The number of people already collecting jobless benefits in the week ended Nov. 18 rose by 86,000 to 1.927 million. That’s the highest level since November 2021.
